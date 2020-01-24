Olney: 'Not far at all' from having 'robot' umpires in MLB games

Starling Marte has been the subject to trade rumours all winter and they only appear to be growing louder.

Hearing Starling Marte talks are intensifying. Mets, Padres. Still a chance something gets done before spring training. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 24, 2020

According to The MLB Network's Jon Heyman, trade talks involving Marte are "intensifying" with the New York Mets and San Diego Padres talking to the Pittsburgh Pirates about the speedy outfielder.

Heyman notes there is "still a chance something gets done before spring training."

Marte appears to not be the only outfielder on the Padres' radar as The Athletic's Dennis Lin reported Thursday night they have talked with the Boston Red Sox about a deal involving superstar Mookie Betts. San Diego has been active this off-season, bringing in Tommy Pham and Trent Grisham while parting ways with Hunter Renfroe.

Last season may have been Marte's best as the 31-year-old put up a career-high 23 home runs and 82 RBI while slashing .295/.342/.503 across 132 games. He also added 25 stolen bases and tallied a career-best 271 total bases.

Marte has spent the last eight seasons in Pittsburgh since making his big league debut in July of 2012.

He was named to the All-Star Team in 2016 and is a two-time Gold Glove winner.