Content Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault

Trevor Bauer will not pitch again in 2021.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander will miss the remainder of the season and postseason after Major League Baseball and the MLB Players’ Association agreed to extend his administrative leave.

Passan adds that no new information has surfaced in the investigation and Bauer missing the remainder of the season is just an acknowledgement from the union and league there would not be time for him to return to action in 2021.



Bauer's co-agents Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba issued a statement on the decision later on Friday.

"Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates. He continues to cooperate with the baseless allegations against him. Again, by definition administrative leave is neither a disciplinary action nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league's investigation," the statement read.

Bauer has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who has said he choked her unconscious multiple times, sodomized her without consent and punched her all over her body over the course of two sexual encounters at his Pasadena, Calif., home on April 22 and May 16, leaving her with injuries that prompted medical attention.

The Pasadena Police Department has concluded its investigation into the assault allegations and turned the case over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The District Attorney's Office will now decide whether to move forward with the case.

The woman obtained a temporary restraining order against Bauer in late June, but last month a Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismissed the woman's request for a permanent restraining order, ruling that Bauer did not pose a continual threat and that her injuries were not the result of anything she didn't verbally consent to during what Bauer's legal team called consensual rough sex.

The woman said the encounters were initially consensual – including a request to be choked unconscious, as depicted in messages between her and Bauer – but stated during a lengthy testimony as part of a four-day hearing that Bauer took it too far.

Bauer, who continues to be paid while on administrative leave, hasn't pitched for the Dodgers since June 28 and hasn't been around the team since MLB first began its investigation on July 2.

MLB, which requires consent from the MLB Players Association every time it extends his administrative leave, is not expected to decide on a potential suspension until after the District Attorney's Office decides on possible charges.