The UFC is focused on holding an event on May 9 in a location yet to be determined, UFC president Dana White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on Tuesday.

BREAKING: UFC president Dana White says the company has turned its focus to hosting its next event on May 9 at a location TBD. He remains adamant the company will get back on schedule, and barring outside factors, intends to hold a card on May 9. **Targeted matchups** include ... pic.twitter.com/HBcqC8SmH7 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 14, 2020

Later on Tuesday, White told Variety via email that live fights would be produced out of the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas starting in May.

“We built the APEX facility next door just in time to save the day from this pandemic,” White said in an email to Variety. “Live fights will be produced out of there starting next month and for the foreseeable future.”

UFC’s Dana White Eyes Las Vegas Fights as Endeavor Unit Navigates Coronavirus Shutdown (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/iVtvO2pPOH — Variety (@Variety) April 15, 2020

ESPN's original report indicated that matches targeted for the card include the Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje bout that was intended to take place at UFC 249 before it was cancelled. Canadian featherweight Felicia Spencer facing two-division champion Amanda Nunes, Francis Ngannou vs Jair Rozenstruik and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz.

Okamoto also reports that Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has verbally agreed to face Anthony Pettis on the May 9 card.

One new welterweight matchup that’s been verbally agreed to for May 9, if the card does goes through ... @Cowboycerrone vs. @Showtimepettis pic.twitter.com/fSOROg4nXH — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 14, 2020

Other fights reportedly targeted for the card include: Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar, Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro, Alexei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum, Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson, Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza vs. Uriah Hall, Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price and Charles Rosa vs. Bryce Mitchell.

White was attempting to run a UFC 249 card on April 18 that would have seen Ferguson and Gaethje fight for the interim lightweight title, however after being asked to stand down by both ESPN and its parent company Disney due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the promotion eventually postponed the event.