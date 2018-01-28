UFC Superstar Ronda Rousey has signed a full-time contract with World Wrestling Entertainment according to a report by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

UFC's Ronda Rousey has signed a full-time contract with WWE, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. pic.twitter.com/ZeGZeSnwHZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 29, 2018

Rousey’s involvement with the WWE has been long rumoured and the 30-year-old previously appeared at Wrestlemania in 2015.

She has not fought in the UFC since she lost to bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 via first-round KO. It was her second consecutive loss in the Octagon, after suffering her first professional defeat at the hands of Holly Holm 13 months earlier at UFC 193.