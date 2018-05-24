Manchester United appears ready to dip into the transfer market.

The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano reports the Red Devils have reached a £50 million deal with Shakhtar Donetsk for Brazil international midfielder Fred.

Manchester United have finalized Fred deal for 50M. He’s going to have medicals and sign his contract soon. 🇧🇷🔴 #MUFC #transfers #ManUnited — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2018

The player will still need to pass a medical before the deal becomes official.

The 25-year-old Fred is set to be a part of Brazil's squad at next month's World Cup in Russia.

After two seasons at Internacional, Fred joined the Ukrainian side in 2013. He has made 156 appearances over five seasons with Shakhtar, the Ukrainian Premier League champions, scoring 14 goals.

A native of Belo Horizonte, Fred has been capped seven times by the Selecao.