Veteran guard Isaiah Thomas is back in the NBA as he is expected to sign a 10-day contract under the hardship exemption with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Thomas is planning to sign a 10-day contract under the hardship exemption, sources said. https://t.co/cKmXwmgMWD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2021

The 32-year-old, who scored 42 points in his NBA G league debut on Wednesday, last played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season, appearing in three games with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Thomas is a veteran of 10 NBA season, including playing 17 games with the Lakers during the 2017-18 season. He was named to back-to-back All-Star teams as a member of the Boston Celtics in 2016 and 2017.