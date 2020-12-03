Vickie Johnson is expected to be named the next head coach of the Dallas Wings, according to Chantel Jennings of The Athletic.

Jennings added that no contract has been signed and an announcement isn’t expected this week, but preparations have been made for Johnson to take over as head coach.

If hired, Johnson would be the league's only Black woman in a head coaching position, and the first since Pokey Chatman in 2019.

Johnson has been with the Las Vegas Aces since 2018 when she was hired by head coach Bill Laimbeer as an assistant coach.

Prior to her time with the Aces, Johnson spent seven seasons coaching with the San Antonio Stars.

She was the head coach of the Stars in 2017, after spending the previous six seasons as an assistant coach.

A four-year standout at Louisiana Tech during her collegiate days, Johnson was the 12th overall pick of the inaugural WNBA Elite Draft in 1997.

She spent 13 seasons in the league, with nine of those coming for the New York Liberty, and the last four with the Stars.

She finished her career with 4,245 points and 1,205 assists in 410 games.