Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is not expected to play Sunday in the team's NFC Championship rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Cook has been listed as questionable for the game as he battles a hamstring injury that limited him last week against the Los Angeles Rams and kept him out two weeks ago against the Buffalo Bills.

In three games this season Cook has just 98 yards on 36 carries.