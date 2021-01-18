The Washington Nationals have agreed to a one-year deal with left-handed starter Jon Lester, with a mutual option, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal is pending a physical.

Left-handed starter Jon Lester and the Washington Nationals are in agreement on a one-year deal with a mutual option, pending physical, sources familiar with the contract told ESPN.



After a phenomenal six years in Chicago, Lester off to D.C. to join Scherzer, Strasburg, Corbin. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 19, 2021

Lester appeared in 12 games last season for the Chicago Cubs and posted a 3-3 record with a 5.16 ERA in 61.0 innings.

The 37-year-old spent the last six seasons with the Cubs, after signing as a free agent in 2014.

Lester was a member of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series winning team and also captured the championship twice as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

The Tacoma, Washington native has also appeared in 11 games with the Oakland Athletics.

In 15 MLB seasons, he has an overall record of 193-111 with a career 3.60 ERA and 2,397 strikeouts.