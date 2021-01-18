46m ago
Report: Nationals, Lester agree to 1-year deal
The Washington Nationals have agreed to a one-year deal with left-handed starter Jon Lester, with a mutual option, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal is pending a physical.
TSN.ca Staff
Lester appeared in 12 games last season for the Chicago Cubs and posted a 3-3 record with a 5.16 ERA in 61.0 innings.
The 37-year-old spent the last six seasons with the Cubs, after signing as a free agent in 2014.
Lester was a member of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series winning team and also captured the championship twice as a member of the Boston Red Sox.
The Tacoma, Washington native has also appeared in 11 games with the Oakland Athletics.
In 15 MLB seasons, he has an overall record of 193-111 with a career 3.60 ERA and 2,397 strikeouts.