It appears Ron Rivera will be the next head coach of the Washington Redskins.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rivera is expected to be hired by Washington, barring any unforeseen developments.

Washington fired head coach Jay Gruden after an 0-5 start this season, and interim coach Bill Callahan went 3-8 the rest of the way.

Washington also fired president Bruce Allen, who had been running football operations. Allen had been with the team the past 10 seasons.

"As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as president and is no longer with the organization," owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. "As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture, and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington."

Rivera coached the Panthers the past nine seasons and took them to a Super Bowl before being fired earlier this month.

Rivera recently emerged as one of the top candidates to coach the Redskins, who face a potential organizational upheaval after going 3-13.

Callahan said after the game, following Snyder's departure, that he hadn't been told anything yet about his future.

“There will be a time and place for that,” Callahan said. “I'm just blessed that I've been coaching for 42 years and I take each day as a blessing. ... Coaching's different because it's about change. It's about transitioning, and so I understand that. I get that aspect of coaching."

Rivera went 76-63-1 with Carolina. Current Redskins cornerback Josh Norman had his only All-Pro season under Rivera in 2015, the same year the Panthers went 15-1 and reached the Super Bowl.