The Washington Wizards, who have long been reportedly interested in possibly dealing two-time all-star Bradley Beal, have "rejected all trade overtures” on Beal, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Next significant event for Heat could be re-engaging with Wizards if Beal rejects three year, 111 M extension he's eligible to sign after July 26. For now, Wizards have rejected all trade overtures on Beal, a potential 2021 free agent — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 17, 2019

Jackson believes the Miami Heat, who he reports have previous engaged with the Wizards about acquiring Beal, could do so once again if the guard rejects the three-year, $111 million contract extension he's eligible to sign with the Wizards after July 26.

The 26-year old, who has approximately $55 million remaining on the final two years of his contract, is eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2021.

Drafted third overall by the Wizards in 2012, Beal has averaged 19.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game over his seven seasons in the NBA.

The Wizards have failed to reach the postseason the past two years. In April, the team fired its president, Ernie Grunfeld, who had been in charge of the team for 16 seasons. Senior vice president Tommy Sheppard is currently serving as the team’s interim general manager and decision maker.