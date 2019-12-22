Must See: Thomas ejected for entering stands

Washington Wizards veteran guard Isaiah Thomas has been suspended two games for entering the stands to confront a fan during Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter and Thomas was ejected.

“NBA rules state that any player who deliberately enters the spectator stands during a game will be automatically ejected and subject to a fine and/or suspension,” the NBA said in a statement.

The 76ers have also banned the fans involved from their arena for the next year, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

