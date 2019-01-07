Did Hunter coach ‘not to lose’ instead of coaching to win?

Days after Roman Vopat criticized Team Canada head coach Tim Hunter for his performance at the world junior championship on Twitter, the former NHL forward is out of a job.

According to Taking Note's Gregg Drinnan, the WHL's Kootenay Ice dismissed Vopat from his role as assistant head coach late last week after he posted several tweets criticizing Hunter, who is head coach of the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors, following Canada's loss to Finland in the quarter-finals. An alumnus of the WHL himself, Vopat played parts of two seasons with the Warriors in the mid-'90s.

Vopat told Taking Note “I can’t confirm or deny. I will not make further comments." Though he was not listed on the team's lineup sheet for Friday's game against Medicine Hat and his information has been removed from the team's website.

Social media opinions can be costly. https://t.co/7VCEZ0DNPl — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 7, 2019

"I feel for them but you don’t deserve a thing in sport -earn it!!! Out coached!!" Vopat tweeted shortly after Canada's loss to Finland.

He later commented on Hunter's decision to have team captain Maxime Comtois take the team's penalty shot in overtime, which was awarded to Evan Bouchard.

"He isn’t the natural goal scorer like Glass, Leason, Frost or Tippett so put him in that situation was a bad move by Hunter," Vopat wrote.

A native of the Czech Republic, Vopat played 133 games over four seasons with the St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings, Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers. had served as assistant coach with the Ice since 2016.

A day before taking aim at Hunter over the quarter-final loss, Vopat called out Hunter for criticizing Alexis Lafrenière in the group round, but not commenting on Comtois receiving an embellishment penalty.

"You know my problem I have with all this—he challenged 17year old on national tv, paper and social media about not performing but he doesn’t have the guts to call out his captain on diving all over the place," Vopat wrote, adding two thumbs down emojis in response to a tweet by fomer NHL player Kyle Wellwood.

The Ice currently sit 11th of 12 teams in the WHL's Eastern Conference, 25 points back of Hunter's fifth-place Warriors.