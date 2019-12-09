Report: Jefferson to work out for Dolphins

Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive end and CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player Willie Jefferson has a workout scheduled with the NFL's Miami Dolphins, according to a report from 3DownNation.com's Justin Dunk.

In 18 regular season games for the Blue Bombers last season, Jefferson finished with 24 tackles, 12 sacks, and an interception. Jefferson also batted down 16 passes.

The 28-year-old also had a great performance in the Grey Cup last month, recording three sacks in the win.

Jefferson played in six regular season games with the Houston Texans in 2013, recording two tackles.