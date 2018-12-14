Veteran forward Trevor Ariza of the Phoenix Suns is being traded to the Washington Wizards as part of a three-team deal that also includes the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

As part of the deal, the Wizards are sending forward Kelly Oubre the Memphis Grizzlies and guard Austin Rivers to Phoenix Suns, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Memphis Grizzlies are sending guards Wayne Selden and MarShon Brooks to the Suns. They are also sending a 2019 conditional second-round pick and a 2020-second-rounder to the Wizards.

The 33-year-old Ariza, signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns in the off-season. His name had been mentioned in a lot in various trade rumours recently. Over his 15-year career in the NBA, Ariza has averaged 10.5 points per game and 4.8 rebounds.