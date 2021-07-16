The Washington Wizards are offering Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. the franchise's head coaching job. Contract talks are set to begin on Saturday that are expected to result in an agreement that will make him the next head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Unseld has served as a Nuggets assistant since 2015 and was previously an assistant coach for the Wizards from 2005 to 2011. 

He has also had assistant coaching stints with the Golden State Warriors (2011-12) and Orlando Magic (2012-15).