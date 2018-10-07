It sounds like Jimmy Butler was on the verge of taking his talents to South Beach.

ESPN Sources: Minnesota-Miami talks escalated close to a Jimmy Butler deal over weekend – only to see trade fall apart. Minnesota shared Butler’s medical info with Miami, owners were involved and sides prepared to finalize. Minnesota pushed for more, talks fractured. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 7, 2018

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Minnesota Timberwolves were close to a deal with the Miami Heat for Butler over the weekend but the trade fell apart after Minnesota pushed for more and talks fractured. Wojnarowski adds that both owners were involved and the T-Wolves shared Butler's medical information with Miami before things broke down.

While talks can always start up again, Minnesota is believed to have few other options for a potential deal as teams have backed away because of a high asking price and a belief a trade would get done with Miami.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is still reportedly firm on trading Butler, according to Wojnarowski. Butler has not yet reported to training camp following his trade request in August.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported last month that Butler and his agent informed the T-Wolves that South Beach was his destination of choice. Butler, who can opt out and become a free agent at the end of the coming season, would then have the whole season to negotiate a contract extension with Miami should a deal be completed.

Butler arrived in Minnesota in a 2017 draft day trade with the Chicago Bulls for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the the No. 7 pick that turned out to be forward Lauri Markkanen. The T-Wolves also received a first-round pick in the deal, which became centre Justin Patton.

In 59 games for the Timberwolves last season, Butler averaged 22.2 points per game on 47.4 per cent shooting. Butler's arrival helped guide the T-Wolves to a 47-35 season, which was their highest win total since 2003-04. They were bounced by the Houston Rockets in five games in the first round.

Prior to his time in Minnesota, the four-time All-Star spent six seasons with the Bulls. The 29-year-old was selected No. 30 overall in the 2011 draft by Chicago.