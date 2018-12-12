The New York Yankees are close to an agreement with left-handed pitcher JA Happ on what could be a three-year deal, according to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The deal would keep Happ in New York after the Yankees acquired him from the Toronto Blue Jays at last year's trade deadline.

In 11 starts for the Yankees down the stretch last season, Happ finished with a 7-0 record, 2.69 earned run average, and 63 strikeouts in 63.2 innings. Combined with his Blue Jays totals, the 36-year-old finished last season with a 3.65 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 177.2 innings pitched.

Happ is ranked 16th on this winter's Top 50 Free Agent List compiled by TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips and TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell.