The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenceman Michael Del Zotto to a one-year, $750,000 contract on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The 29-year-old posted one goal and 10 points in 42 games this past season while suiting up for three different teams.

Del Zotto opened the season with the Vancouver Canucks, was moved to Anahiem and then at the trade deadline was acquired by the St. Louis Blues. He appeared seven games with the Blues in the regular season, but did not dress in the postseason during the team's run to the Stanley Cup.

Drafted 20th overall by the New York Rangers in the 2008 NHL Draft, Del Zotto has 54 goals and 221 points in 608 career NHL games.