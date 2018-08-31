After four seasons, two playoff appearances and one MVP Award, Josh Donaldson’s time in Toronto is up.

According to multiple reports, Donaldson has been dealt to the Cleveland Indians. There is no word yet on what the Jays are receiving in return.

Since the deal was completed before midnight, Donaldson will be eligible for Cleveland’s post-season roster. The move reunites him with slugger Edwin Encarnacion, who signed with the Indians prior to last season after spending eight seasons in Toronto. The Indians are set to begin a four-game series with the Jays in Toronto next Thursday.

Rumours have swirled for the past several days over a potential Donaldson departure, and after he was pulled from high-A Dunedin’s lineup prior to their game against Daytona Beach Friday night, those rumours intensified.

According to TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips, the Jays were not going to extend Donaldson a qualifying offer this winter because it's likely he would have taken it, meaning the Jays would only get something in return for Donaldson leaving if they dealt him.

There is no way the #BlueJays were going to offer @BringerOfRain20 a qualifying offer this winter. He would have taken it. So the Jays had to trade him and get something in return. — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) September 1, 2018

Prior to the trade, Donaldson commented on his situation with the Jays’ front office this season to Rob Longley of Postmedia.

“There’s a lot I can say about that but I choose not to say anything about it right now. There will be a time,” he said.

The 32-year-old Donaldson, who has been out since May 29 with calf issues, became eligible to be traded after reportedly clearing waivers. He’s batted just .234 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 36 games played this season.

Over the course of his eight seasons in the majors, Donaldson has totaled 179 home runs and 544 RBIs on a career average of .275.

The 2015 AL MVP is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this off-season.