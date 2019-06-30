What it do bay-beee!? How do teams pitch to Kawhi?

Free agent guard/forward Jimmy Butler is reportedly heading to the Miami Heat.

According to multiple reports, the Miami Heat are finalizing a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire Butler. The deal reportedly involves the Heat sending guard Josh Richardson to the 76ers as compensation for Butler.

Miami is finalizing a sign-and-trade with Philadelphia to acquire Jimmy Butler, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

In regards to his new contract with the Heat, Butler is signing a four-year, $142 million maximum deal, per Shams Charania of the Athletic and Stadium.

The 29-year-old guard/forward averaged 18.2 points per game and 5.3 rebounds over the course of the 2018-19 regular season with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. After beginning the season with the Timberwolves, Butler, who essentially admitted to ESPN (insert link: youtube.com/watch?v=5ldILlgRte8) in an off-season interview that he wasn’t happy playing for Minnesota, was traded by the club on November 12 to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Butler averaged 19.4 points and 6.1 rebounds during with the 76ers in the postseason. Philadelphia reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, but was eliminated in seven games by the Toronto Raptors.

Prior to this past season, Butler also spent the 2017-18 season with Minnesota, arriving there after being traded from the Chicago Bulls in June of 2017. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Bulls after the team drafted him in the first round (30th overall) in the 2011 draft.

Butler, a four-time all-star, has averaged 16.7 points and 4.9 rebounds over his eight previous seasons in the NBA.

Richardson, 25, averaged 16.6 points and 4.1 assists per game last season with the Heat. He spent all four of his previous season in the NBA with the Heat after being drafted in the second round (40th overall) in the 2015 draft.