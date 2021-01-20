It seemed like Michael Brantley was a Toronto Blue Jay. Until he wasn't

Contrary to earlier reports, Brantley has agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal to remain with the Houston Astros, reports ESPN's Buster Olney and FOX Sports' Mark Berman.

Michael Brantley gets a two-year, $32 million deal with the Astros. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) January 20, 2021

Multiple reports Wednesday indicated that Brantley had agreed to a three-year deal with Toronto pending a physical.

One thing to remember about Michael Brantley's negotiations with the Blue Jays: Because of his medical history, the whole 'pending a physical' caveat carries more meaning. So it makes sense for both sides to tamp down suggestions of an agreement until he gets through that. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) January 20, 2021

Brantley was severely hampered by injuries in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, appearing in just 101 games total as a member of Cleveland.

Brantley had been the mark of consistency at the plate during his lengthy big league career and that continued once he arrived with the Houston Astros after the 2018 season.

Brantley has hit .309 combined over the past two seasons, good for eighth best in baseball over that span.

Prior to his tenure in Houston, Brantley is known for the 10 seasons he spent with Cleveland, appearing in 1,051 games during that time period. He is a four-time All-Star and a one-time Silver Slugger Award winner (2014).

Brantley was originally selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh round of the 2005 MLB Draft and arrived in Cleveland in a 2008 trade deadline deal that saw left-hander C.C. Sabathia head to Milwaukee.