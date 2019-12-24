Kole Calhoun is headed to the desert.

According to multiple reports, the former Los Angeles Angel has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal to join the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The contract includes a third-year club option for $9 million.

Calhoun spent the last eight seasons in Anaheim and hit .232 to go along with a career-high 33 home runs in 152 games last season, bouncing back nicely from a rough 2018 where he hit just .208.

The 32-year-old was selected by the Angels in the eighth round of the 2010 MLB Draft and made his big league debut in May of 2012.

He is a native of Buckeye, Ariz., located just west of Phoenix.