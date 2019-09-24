With training camps across the NBA beginning next week, the Memphis Grizzlies and Andre Iguodala have mutually agreed to let him stay away from the team as Memphis attempts to trade the forward, according to multiple reports.

The Grizzlies acquired Iguodala and a protected first round draft pick from the Golden State Warriors on July 7 in exchange for forward Julian Washburn. Virtually since landing in Memphis, a plethora of reports have indicated that Iguodala, a three-time champion with the Warriors (2015, 17-18) and former Finals MVP (2015), has no intention in playing with the Grizzlies who appear to be rebuilding their roster.

Typically, with veteran players such as Iguodala, teams will negotiate a buyout with the player, but the Grizzlies reportedly do not intended to do that, preferring instead to trade Iguodala by the Feb. 6 deadline for the 2019-20 season.

". . . we're trying to figure out things on both sides," Iguodala told NBC Sports Bay Area in an interview published Monday. "They're trying to figure out some things, and I'm trying to figure out some things. As of today, we're on the same page. Camp opens the next week. We'll see. We're on the same page, though."

The 35-year-old Iguodala is owed around 17.2 million for the upcoming season, according to sports salaries website Spotrac. Iguodala, who has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets in his career, has averaged 12.1 points per game, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists over his previous 15 seasons.