Sergio Romo is heading back to the Twin Cities.

Sergio Romo back to Twins. @JesseSanchezMLB on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 16, 2019

According to multiple reports, Romo will re-sign with the Minnesota Twins on a one-year contract. Completion of the deal depends on Romo successfully passing a physical.

Romo with Twins: one year plus a club option with a guarantee of $5 million and a chance to earn $10 million — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 16, 2019

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network notes the deal is for $5 million and carries a club option.

Romo began last season with the Miami Marlins but was dealt to the Minnesota Twins on July 27. He pitched well down the stretch of the season, posting a 3.18 ERA in 22.2 innings with his new team.

Romo is best known for his time as a San Francisco Giant, with his time in the Bay Area stretching from 2008 to 2016. He won three World Series titles with the organization and was named to the All-Star Team in 2013.

The 36-year-old right-hander is a native of Brawley, Calif.