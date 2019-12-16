1h ago
Reports: Twins re-sign reliever Romo
According to multiple reports, Sergio Romo will re-sign with the Minnesota Twins on a one-year contract. Completion of the deal depends on Romo successfully passing a physical.
TSN.ca Staff
Sergio Romo is heading back to the Twin Cities.
Jon Heyman of the MLB Network notes the deal is for $5 million and carries a club option.
Romo began last season with the Miami Marlins but was dealt to the Minnesota Twins on July 27. He pitched well down the stretch of the season, posting a 3.18 ERA in 22.2 innings with his new team.
Romo is best known for his time as a San Francisco Giant, with his time in the Bay Area stretching from 2008 to 2016. He won three World Series titles with the organization and was named to the All-Star Team in 2013.
The 36-year-old right-hander is a native of Brawley, Calif.