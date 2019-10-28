The Pittsburgh Pirates have fired general manager Neal Huntington, according to multiple reports.

According to sources, the Pirates are firing Neal Huntington. Announcement coming later today. ... Link to follow. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) October 28, 2019

Huntington had been the Pirates general manager since late in the 2007 season.

He led the team to the playoffs in three straight seasons from 2013-2015 but the Pirates have finished with a below-.500 record in three of the past four seasons, including a 69-93 mark this year.

The Pirates just hired Travis Williams as their new president last week, according to reports, and will also be looking for a new manager this off-season after firing Clint Hurdle late last month.