52m ago
Reports: Pirates fire GM Huntington
The Pittsburgh Pirates have fired general manager Neal Huntington, according to multiple reports. Huntington had been the Pirates general manager since late in the 2007 season. He led the team to the playoffs in three straight seasons from 2013-2015 but the Pirates have finished with a below-.500 record in three of the past four seasons, including a 69-93 mark this year.
TSN.ca Staff
The Pirates just hired Travis Williams as their new president last week, according to reports, and will also be looking for a new manager this off-season after firing Clint Hurdle late last month.