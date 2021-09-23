TORONTO (September 23, 2021) – TSN welcomes Canada’s team back to The 6ix as the network today announced its broadcast schedule for the Toronto Raptors’ 2020-21 regular season. Canada’s Sports Leader delivers 41 regular season Raptors games, as well as a massive schedule of games featuring US-based teams, and comprehensive NBA PLAYOFFS action, culminating with the NBA FINALS. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can catch the action on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app (the complete broadcast schedule is available at TSN.ca).

Highlights of the 2021-22 TANGERINE RAPTORS BASKETBALL ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

The first regular season game played at Scotiabank Arena in 19 months with the Raptors’ season opener against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. ET

at A matchup against Kyle Lowry, as the legendary former Raptor takes the court with his new squad, the Miami Heat, on Saturday, Jan. 29

Two games against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks

The Raptors hosting the league’s top teams on TSN, including Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets

Six divisional games, including two against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and the Brooklyn Nets

