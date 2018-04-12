Ferguson Jr.: Maple Leafs and Bruins are drastically different than 2013

After missing the last 12 games of the regular season with a concussion, veteran forward Rick Nash will be in the Boston Bruins' Game 1 lineup against the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night.

It was an optional pregame skate this morning, but Bruce Cassidy confirms the Game 1 lineup:



Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak

DeBrusk - Krejci - Rick Nash

Heinen - Acciari - Backes

Schaller - Kuraly - Wingels



Chara - McAvoy

Krug - Miller

Grzelcyk - McQuaid



Rask

Khudobin pic.twitter.com/l744PdU1p6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 12, 2018

Nash will skate on the Boston's second line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk.

The 33-year-old suffered a concussion on March 17 against the Tampa Bay Lightning and hasn't been able to play since.

Nash scored three goals and three assists over 11 games with the Bruins this season after they picked him up from the New York Rangers in early February.

In other news, Sean Kuraly, who has been sidelined seven games with an upper-body injury, will also be in the lineup as a fourth-line centre.

Riley Nash (ear laceration) won't play Thursday, but could play Saturday in Game 2.