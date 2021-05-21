Ferraro: Sabres are in so deep right now, how do they get to the other side?

Rick Tocchet and Bruce Boudreau are among several candidates the Buffalo Sabres have lined up for interviews in their head coaching search according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun adds that his sense is general manager Kevyn Adams is in no rush to make his decision and wants to talk to quite a few coaches, including from the college ranks. Interim head coach Don Granato is also in the mix, LeBrun adds.

Buffalo struggled mightily in 2020-21, finishing with 37 points (15-34-7) in 56 games and missed the playoffs for the 10th season in a row.

But the team did play a little better once Ralph Krueger was fired in March as Granato led the team to a 9-16-3 record in his first action behind an NHL bench.

Tocchet and the Arizona Coyotes decided to go their separate ways after the season, while Boudreau was dismissed as Minnesota Wild head coach in February of 2020.