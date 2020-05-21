While it remains to be seen if Taylor Hall will re-sign with the Arizona Coyotes, head coach Rick Tocchet believes the pending unrestricted free agent is strongly considering staying in the desert.

"I'm not saying he is going to sign here, but I definitely think we're a team he's very interested in staying with," Tocchet told the ESPN On Ice podcast this week.

Hall, acquired by the Coyotes from the New Jersey Devils in December, is currently playing out the final season of a seven-year deal signed with the Edmonton Oilers in 2012. He carries a $3 million cap hit for the remainder of the season, with the Devils retaining half of his $6 million salary.

The 28-year-old has 10 goals and 27 points in 35 games since joining the Coyotes. He had six goals and 25 points in 30 games with the Devils.

Tocchet noted that Hall faces an uncertain market due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the winger told him that he does not plan to sign a one-year deal and test the market again next year.

"You're talking about a guy who, before this, was going to make a ton of money," Tocchet said. "With this whole pandemic, like he told me, he doesn't want to go through another year trying to play on a one-year contract. He wants to get settled somewhere. So he's got a lot of different options that [he has to] weigh."

Hall was limited to 33 games last season due to a knee injury, posting 11 goals and 37 points. He won the Hart Trophy in 2018 after scoring a career-high 39 goals and 93 points in 76 games and leading the Devils to a playoff berth. He posted 41 points more than the team’s next leading scorer that season.