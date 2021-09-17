Once again, Canadian and American horses are the main ingredients for this year’s Ricoh Woodbine Mile. Add a splash of Euro flavour, and it makes for a perfect big-race recipe.

Let’s just say it’s a $1 million betting menu, which will have many salivating over the multitude of possibilities.

With my fictional funds totaling $50, I will spend $20 of it to win on the American invader #5 Set Piece. He comes in off a solid second behind the very talented Got Stormy at Saratoga and that race should act as a perfect primer. I think he’ll enjoy the big sweeping turns at Woodbine, and if he gets the right setup, that late kick will be dangerous down the 1,440-foot stretch of Kentucky bluegrass.

Now, since I reside north of the 49th, I can’t forget about the locals.

Woodbine based #3 March to the Arch just might be the wild card. Second in last year’s race, he’s the most prolific runner on this E.P. Taylor turf and the home-course advantage is worth noting. So, I’ll use him in a $5 exacta box with my top pick Set Piece and likely favourite #7 Raging Bull, who has made just over $1.5 million in his career.

That’s the way I’m forecasting this year’s race, good luck with the way you see it…enjoy the Ricoh Woodbine Mile!

$20 Win #5

$5 Ex Box 3,5,7