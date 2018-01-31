The Saskatchewan Roughriders released linebacker Jeff Knox Jr. on Wednesday to allow him to pursue an opportunity in the NFL, the team announced.

Knox Jr. is headed to Tampa to join the Buccaneers, per CTV Regina's Darrell Romuld. He had a previous stint with the Bucs in 2016, in which he appeared in three pre-season games.

He was scheduled to become a free agent on February 13.

The native of Pittsburgh spent the last three seasons with the Roughriders after making his CFL debut in 2015. He briefly left the team after his second season for the Buccaneers opportunity, but returned in September of 2017 to play eight games with the Riders.

Knox Jr. owns career numbers of 202 defensive tackles, one interception and two quarterback sacks.