Rise With Us: Canada Returns to the Gridiron as the 2021 CFL ON TSN Season Kicks Off August 5

TORONTO (July 22, 2021) – The wait for the highly anticipated return of Canadian football is over as TSN today announced its complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule, including exclusive live coverage of all 63 regular season games, all four divisional playoff matchups, and the 108th GREY CUP, live from Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Sunday, Dec. 12. Visit TSN.ca for the complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule.

The 2021 CFL season kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 5 with a rematch of the 107th GREY CUP as reigning champions Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers host Jeremiah Masoli and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TSN, live from IG Field in Winnipeg.

