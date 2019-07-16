Andrew Wiggins will not be at Canada's national team training camp ahead of this summer's FIBA World Cup in China.

New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett, Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray and veteran centre Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers are among the 29 players invited, but the Minnesota Timberwolves forward was not among them.

The list of 29 players is preliminary and not final.

“Being asked to represent your country is a tremendous honour and we’re excited about the group of athletes that we have invited to training camp next month in Toronto,” said team general manager Rowan Barrett in a statement.  "These athletes demonstrate the depth of talent we now have in our country, as we prepare to meet the challenge of the FIBA Basketball World Cup."

Canada, to be coached by NBA title-winning Toronto Raptors bench boss, Nick Nurse, returns to the World Cup for the first time since 2019 and finds itself in a group with Australia, Lithuania and Senegal with play beginning on September 1.

The team will open exhibition play with two games against Nigeria at Toronto's Mattamy Athletic Centre on August 7 and then in Winnipeg on August 9.

Seven teams will qualify directly for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics through the World Cup with Canada needing to finish first or second in the Americas zone to grab a direct berth.

Training camp kicks off at the Raptors' OVO Athletic Centre on August 4.

 

 

CANADA TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

NAME POSITION CLUB HOMETOWN
Nickeil Alexander-Walker  New Orleans Pelicans  Toronto 
RJ Barrett  New York Knicks   Mississauga, Ont.
Aaron Best  Riesen Ludwigsburg  Scarborough, Ont. 
Khem Birch  Orlando Magic  Montreal 
Chris Boucher  Toronto Raptors  Montreal 
Oshae Brissett  Syracuse Orange  Mississauga, Ont. 
Dillon Brooks  Memphis Grizzlies  Mississauga, Ont. 
Brandon Clarke  Memphis Grizzlies  Vancouver 
Aaron Doornekamp  Valencia  Napanee, Ont. 
 Luguentz Dort Oklahoma City Thunder  Montreal 
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   Oklahoma City Thunder Hamilton, Ont. 
Melvin Ejim   BC UNICS  Toronto 
Brady Heslip  Istanbul BBSK  Burlington, Ont. 
Cory Joseph Sacramento Kings  Toronto 
Mfiondu Kabengele  Los Angeles Clippers  Burlington, Ont. 
Naz Mitrou-Long  Salt Lake City Stars  Mississauga, Ont. 
Trey Lyles  San Antonio Spurs  Saskatoon 
Jamal Murray  G Denver Nuggets  Kitchener, Ont. 
Andrew Nembhard  Florida Gators  Aurora, Ont. 
Kelly Olynyk  Miami Heat  Kamloops, BC 
Kevin Pangos Barcelona  Newmarket, Ont. 
Dwight Powell Dallas Mavericks  Toronto 
Phil Scrubb  Zenit St. Petersburg  Richmond, BC 
Thomas Scrubb  Openjobmetis Varese  Richmond, BC 
Mariol Shayok  Philadelphia 76ers  Ottawa 
Andy Rautins  Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul  Syracuse, NY 
Nik Stauskas  Cleveland Cavaliers  Mississauga, Ont. 
 Tristan Thompson Cleveland Cavaliers  Brampton, Ont. 
Kyle Wiltjer  Unicaja Malaga  Portland, OR 