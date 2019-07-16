Andrew Wiggins will not be at Canada's national team training camp ahead of this summer's FIBA World Cup in China.

New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett, Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray and veteran centre Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers are among the 29 players invited, but the Minnesota Timberwolves forward was not among them.

The list of 29 players is preliminary and not final.

“Being asked to represent your country is a tremendous honour and we’re excited about the group of athletes that we have invited to training camp next month in Toronto,” said team general manager Rowan Barrett in a statement. "These athletes demonstrate the depth of talent we now have in our country, as we prepare to meet the challenge of the FIBA Basketball World Cup."

Canada, to be coached by NBA title-winning Toronto Raptors bench boss, Nick Nurse, returns to the World Cup for the first time since 2019 and finds itself in a group with Australia, Lithuania and Senegal with play beginning on September 1.

The team will open exhibition play with two games against Nigeria at Toronto's Mattamy Athletic Centre on August 7 and then in Winnipeg on August 9.

Seven teams will qualify directly for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics through the World Cup with Canada needing to finish first or second in the Americas zone to grab a direct berth.

Training camp kicks off at the Raptors' OVO Athletic Centre on August 4.