'It's going to be a lot of fun': Canadian Barrett excited for first NBA game in Toronto

Despite being listed as questionable with an illness for Wednesday's matchup with the Toronto Raptors, it looks like it's all systems go for RJ Barrett in his homecoming.

"Can't miss tomorrow night. I got to play for everybody I love," Barrett told reporters Tuesday.

Knicks head coach David Fizdale is also optimistic about Barrett taking the floor.

"I think it's just a matter of him feeling better in general," Fizdale said Tuesday. "But I think he'll be ready to go."

"I don't think he wants to miss this one."

Barrett said he was coughing and feeling under the weather during Saturday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden and then missed Sunday's back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets. New York went on to lose both of those games, dropping them to 4-13 on the season.

Regardless of the team's struggles, Barrett, who grew up in Mississauga, Ont., is excited to play in his first career NBA game north of the border, assuming he's good to go.

"I'm wearing a little something for them tomorrow on the court. I can't tell you nothing. It's going to be a little something. It means a lot. Everybody kind of feels something for where they grew up, where they came from. For me, Canada, the whole country had my back. I love them for that," he said.

Barrett has impressed in 16 games so far this season, averaging 15.1 points per game to go along with 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He was selected No. 3 overall out of Duke this summer.

Following their matchup with the Raptors, the Knicks will be back in action at The Garden Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.