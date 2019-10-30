HOUSTON — Howie Kendrick and Anthony Rendon homered in the seventh inning as the Washington Nationals overcame a two-run deficit, rocking the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday night in Game 7 of the World Series to win the first title in franchise history.

With all eyes on Max Scherzer and his remarkable recovery after a painkilling injection, these Nationals embraced their shot in a Series when the road team won every game. Even more against the odds: Juan Soto and Washington rallied from behind to win five elimination games this post-season.

Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and the Nats brought the first World Series championship to the nation's capital since ol' Walter Johnson delivered the crown for the Senators in 1924.