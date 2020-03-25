It looks like the second shoe of MLB's cheating scandal might be dropping soon.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday night on ESPN that the league's investigation into the cheating allegations against the Boston Red Sox is complete and he will render a decision before the start of MLB's regular season, whenever that may be.

Manfred added that more pressing issues have delayed MLB's publishing of the investigation.

"We are done with the investigation. There’s been a delay in terms of producing a written report just because I frankly have not had time to turn to it. ... We will get a Boston report out before we resume play," he said.

The league began its investigation after a story from The Athletic alleged the Houston Astros stole signs using a centre field camera and relayed pitches to hitters in real time. Alex Cora, who served as a bench coach for the Astros in 2017 before becoming the manager of the Red Sox the following season, was fired earlier in the off-season by Boston and replaced with bench coach Ron Roenicke.

Meanwhile, Manfred also explained on ESPN what he hopes to happen with regards to MLB beginning its regular season.

"My optimistic outlook is that at some point in May we’ll be gearing back up. We’ll have to make a determination depending on what the precise date is as to how much of a preparation period we need," he said.