TORONTO — Robbie Ray was named Blue Jays pitcher of the year and most improved player Tuesday in the annual awards from the Baseball Writers' Association of America's Toronto chapter.

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., was named the team's most valuable player and pitcher Alek Manoah took the nod as top rookie.

Ray, a 30-year-old left-hander, was a unanimous pick as top pitcher in voting conducted by Toronto (BBWAA) chapter members. The most improved player race was tighter, with Guerrero and reliever Tim Mayza also considered.

Ray won the American League Cy Young Award after leading the major leagues with 248 strikeouts and posting a 13-7 record with Toronto. He became a free agent after the season and signed a long-term deal with the Seattle Mariners.

Guerrero, who hit 48 homers last season and finished second in AL MVP voting behind Angels star Shohei Ohtani, took 17 of 18 selections in the Toronto chapter vote for team MVP.

Guerrero hit .311, drove in 111 runs and had an OPS (on-base plus slugging) of 1.002.

Marcus Semien, who finished third in the AL MVP race, had a single first-place vote for team MVP. He became a free agent in the off-season and signed a long-term deal with the Texas Rangers.

Semien had 45 homers and drove in 102 runs in his lone season with Toronto. He also won the John Cerutti Award for goodwill, co-operation and character.

Manoah was a unanimous pick for the top rookie honour after going 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA over 20 starts. The 2019 first-round pick had 127 strikeouts over 111 2/3 innings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2021.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.