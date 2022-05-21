Armstrong: Celtics' smaller lineup 'a lot to handle' for the Heat

Boston Celtics centre Robert Williams is expected to miss Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat Saturday night because of a left knee injury, tweets ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Boston Celtics C Robert Williams (left knee) is expected to be out for Game 3 vs. Miami tonight, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 21, 2022

Williams has been hampered by the injury for several weeks but played the first two games of the series in Miami.

The 24-year-old missed four of the seven games in Boston's previous series against the Milwaukee Bucks and two of the four opening-round games against the Brooklyn Nets.

During the regular season, Williams averaged 10.0 points and 9.6 rebounds in 61 games.