TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli is reporting that the Florida Panthers are expecting to hear goaltender Roberto Luongo's intentions for next season in the coming days.

#FlaPanthers are expecting to hear in the next couple days what Roberto Luongo’s intentions are for next season. Luongo has three options: play, retire, or start season on LTIR with a lingering hip issue. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 19, 2019

Luongo has three options for the 2019-20 NHL season: play, retire or start the season on the long-term injured reserve. He dealt with a lingering hip injury last season and only played 43 games, starting 40.

His .899 save percentage was the best of his career, but his 3.12 goals-against average was the highest since his rookie season in 1999-2000.

The 40-year old goalie is third all-time in NHL history with 489 wins behind Patrick Roy (551) and Martin Brodeur (691).

TSN's Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie adds that the Vancouver Canucks, Luongo's former team, and the Panthers would be hit with cap recapture penalties over the next three years if Luongo does decide to retire.