Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer says the plan is for Robin Lehner to backup Logan Thompson on Sunday against the San Jose Sharks, according to The Athletic's Jesse Granger. The news comes days after ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported that Lehner was set to undergo season-ending surgery.

DeBoer says the plan is for Logan Thompson to start and Robin Lehner to backup tonight. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) April 24, 2022

DeBoer pushed back on Friday's report, saying he still expected the 30-year-old goaltender to dress this weekend.

"Not to my knowledge," DeBoer said Friday of an impending surgery for Lehner. "It was a maintenance day today. I expect him at practice tomorrow. I expect him dressed on Sunday."

Lehner's injury was sustained during a Mar. 8 game against the Philadelphia Flyers. He has attempted to play through the injury, making six starts since hurting his knee.

The Gothenburg, Sweden native has a record of 23-17-2 this season with a goals against average of 2.83 and a .907 save percentage.