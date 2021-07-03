28m ago
Federer into Wimbledon 4th round for record 18th time
Roger Federer is into the fourth round of Wimbledon for a record-extending 18th time. The 39-year-old Federer beat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 on Centre Court.
The Canadian Press
The eight-time Wimbledon champion had a slight wobble in the third set when he missed two break points at 5-5 and was then broken at love by Norrie.
After trading breaks in the fourth set, Federer broke again for a 5-4 lead.
He will play No. 23-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on Monday.
It’s the 69th time that Federer has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament, also a record.
Norrie was the last British man remaining in the tournament.