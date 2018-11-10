Roughriders' Collaros will not be in uniform for Western semi-final

TSN has learned that Saskatchewan quarterback Zach Collaros will not dress for Sunday's Western semifinal game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Brandon Bridge will start, with David Watford as the backup.

Collaros was removed from a game against the B.C. Lions on Oct. 27th for what the team called precautionary reasons.

And though he was cleared to return to practice this week, symptoms returned over the course of days that forced the Riders to pull him from the lineup.

Collaros was made available to the media on Saturday and said he felt "fine" and "okay."

However, when asked if he could say he would be in uniform Sunday he replied "I can't say anything."

Riders head coach Chris Jones would not address Collaros' status at Saturday's media availability, saying only that he was preparing both quarterbacks to play.

Collaros has started every game for Saskatchewan since the beginning of August.

Bridge, has appeared in only three games since Labour Day, attempting fourteen passes over that span.