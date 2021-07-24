MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit his first two homers as a Brewer, Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings and Milwaukee beat the Chicago White Sox 6-1 on Saturday night.

Tellez went 3 of 4 with three RBIs, with solo shots off José Ruiz in the sixth inning and Reynaldo López in the eighth. The Brewers acquired the slugging first baseman from the Toronto Blue Jays on July 6.

After going 2 for 13 in his first nine games with his new team, Tellez is 5 of 7 with three runs and five RBIs in this series. He has gone 7 of 13 against the White Sox this season.

Tyrone Taylor and Kolten Wong also went deep for the Brewers in front of a season-high sellout crowd of 41,686.

Burnes (6-4) struck out six and allowed four hits, two walks and one run to help the Brewers earn the 4,000th victory in franchise history. Their overall record of 4,000-4,289 includes their 1969 inaugural season as the Seattle Pilots.

Chicago committed three errors, allowed a pair of unearned runs, issued a bases-loaded walk and had a run nullified when replays showed Yoán Moncada failed to touch home plate.

The White Sox trailed 4-0 through the first four innings and wasted a golden opportunity to get back into the game in the fifth. They had the bases loaded with nobody out when Leury García hit a roller up the third-base line to bring home Moncada.

But the run was taken off the board after replays showed Moncada never touched home plate. His right foot hit the dirt inches shy of the plate and then his left foot came down in the batter’s box.

The call led to a discussion between White Sox manager Tony La Russa and the umpiring crew, causing a lengthy delay that included a second replay review to confirm that an appeal could be made following a mound visit.

Burnes issued a bases-loaded walk to Zack Collins immediately after play resumed to bring home Chicago’s first run, but he struck out pinch-hitter Jake Burger and retired Tim Anderson on a fly to right to end the inning.

Rodón (8-4) gave up leadoff homers to Wong and Taylor in each of the first two innings as the Brewers pulled ahead for good. Milwaukee added two unearned runs in a fourth-inning rally that featured a throwing error by Collins and a pair of walks, including one to Willy Adames with the bases loaded.

White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal offered an update on his recovery from a torn left knee ligament that has kept him from playing since July 5.

“We’re kind of following a schedule where I’m starting to catch,” Grandal said before the game. “I’m supposed to be starting to hit. I’m running. Now we’re going to get into stretching and mobility and stuff like that just because my last week and a half, two weeks, I haven’t been able to really stretch it out because they want to let it heal.”

Lance Lynn (9-3, 1.94 ERA) pitches for Chicago and Brandon Woodruff (7-4, 2.04) starts for Milwaukee as the White Sox and Brewers conclude this three-game series Sunday night.

