DUNEDIN, Fla. — Ruben Tejada hit a two-run homer to tie the game in the seventh inning and Andy Burns drove in the go-ahead run on a single in the eighth as the Toronto Blue Jays edged the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Saturday in spring training action.

Danny Jansen drove in a pair with a second-inning homer and Tejada also scored after a single from Cavan Biggio in the fifth.

Starting pitcher Shun Yamaguchi, who signed with the Blue Jays in the off-season after spending the first 14 years of his career in his native Japan, allowed one run, two hits and one walk while stiking out three over three innings.

It was the second spring training start for Yamaguchi, a 32-year-old right-hander vying for a spot in Toronto's rotation this season.

Ramon Rosso took the loss for Philadelphia.

The Blue Jays open the regular season March 26 at home against the Boston Red Sox.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2020.