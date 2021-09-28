Canada coach Kingsley Jones has named an unchanged 30-man squad for his team's Rugby World Cup qualifying series against Chile.

The 21st-ranked Canadians host No. 28 Chile on Saturday in Langford, B.C., with the return leg of the aggregate series on Oct. 9 in Valparaiso, Chile.

Canada is coming off a 59-50 aggregate loss to the 16th-ranked U.S. Eagles last month.

“We have reassembled the team and are again putting in great work in the lead-up to these crucial matches," Jones said in a statement. "We were obviously disappointed in the outcome of our previous match versus the U.S.A., and I know the players are looking forward to running out at our home stadium and putting in another good shift on Canadian soil.”

The Americans advance to face No. 17 Uruguay, also Oct. 2 and 9, with the winner slotting into Pool A at France 2023 as Americas 1 alongside No. 1 New Zealand, No. 6 France, No. 14 Italy and Africa 1.

The Canada-Chile winner will face the U.S.-Uruguay loser, with the victor qualifying as America 2 in Pool D with No. 2 England, No. 8 Argentina, No. 10 Japan and No. 13 Samoa. The Canada-Chile loser is out of qualifying contention.

The loser in the Americas 2 playoff has one more chance to qualify, via a repechage tournament. The repechage winner joins No. 3 Australia, No. 9 Wales, No. 11 Fiji and Europe 1 (likely No. 12 Georgia) in Pool C.

Canada qualified for the 2019 tournament in Japan via the repechage, after losing qualifying series to the U.S. and Uruguay.

In accordance with B.C. regulations for outside events, fans will be required to show proof of vaccination Saturday at Starlight Stadium.

The Canadian roster features 23 players from Major League Rugby, including 12 from the Toronto Arrows. Only two play their club rugby in Europe with fly half Peter Nelson and prop Matt Tierney both playing in France.

Canada Roster

Kyle Baillie, Summerside, P.E.I., NOLA Gold (MLR); Ross Braude, Pretoria, South Africa, Toronto Arrows (MLR); Cooper Coats, Halifax, Canada Rugby Sevens; Cole Davis, Calgary, Austin Gilgronis (MLR); Foster DeWitt, Courtney, B.C., Pacific Pride; Mason Flesch, Cobourg, Ont., Toronto Arrows (MLR); Matt Heaton, Godmanchester, Que., Rugby ATL (MLR); Jason Higgins, Cork, Ireland, Toronto Arrows (MLR); Eric Howard, Ottawa, NOLA Gold (MLR); Jake Ilnicki, Williams Lake, B.C., unattached; Spencer Jones, Cambridge, New Zealand, Toronto Arrows (MLR); Cole Keith, Apohaqui, N.B., Toronto Arrows (MLR); Will Kelly, Ancaster, Ont., Toronto Arrows (MLR); Conor Keys, Stittsvile, Ont., Rugby ATL (MLR); Lachlan Kratz, Victoria, NOLA Gold (MLR); Ben LeSage (vice-capt.), Calgary, Toronto Arrows (MLR); Kainoa Lloyd, Mississauga, Ont., James Bay AA; Peter Nelson, Dungannon, Northern Ireland, Stade Aurillacois Cantal Auvergne (France); Quinn Ngawati, Victoria, B.C., Rugby United New York (MLR); Patrick Parfrey, St. John's. N.L., Toronto Arrows (MLR); Rob Povey, Long Buckby, England, Houston Sabercats (MLR); Andrew Quattrin, Holland Landing, Ont., Toronto Arrows (MLR); Tyler Rowland, Mississauga, Ont., Toronto Arrows (MLR); Lucas Rumball (capt.), Markham, Ont., Toronto Arrows (MLR); Djustice Sears-Duru, Oakville, Ont., Seattle Seawolves (MLR); Michael Smith, White Rock, B.C., San Diego Legion (MLR); Corey Thomas, Perth, Australia, L.A. Giltinis (MLR); Matt Tierney, Oakville, Ont., Castres Olympique (France); Siaki Vikilani, Burnaby, B.C., Toronto Arrows (MLR); Brock Webster, Uxbridge, Ont., Canada Rugby Sevens.

