The NBA off-season is heating up.

Just in: The Lakers and Wizards are engaged on a trade that would send Russell Westbrook to L.A., sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Westbrook wants a move elsewhere and the Lakers are his preferred destination, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 29, 2021

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are engaged on a trade that would send point guard Russell Westbrook to L.A.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski adds the two sides are near a deal to send Westbrook to the Lakers in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 first-round pick. Harrell opted into a $9.7 million player option earlier on Thursday.

Charania adds that Westbrook wants a move elsewhere and the Lakers are the preferred destination for the Long Beach, Calif., native.

If the deal is completed, the Lakers would be Westbrook's fourth team in four seasons. The 2016-17 MVP spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder and was then traded to the Houston Rockets in the summer of 2019. Westbrook was then dealt again to the Wizards the following year and helped lead the team to the playoffs alongside Bradley Beal, averaging 22.2 points, 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds in 65 games.

Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star, a three-time assists champ, a two-time scoring champ and has made nine All-NBA teams.