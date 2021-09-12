INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Russell Wilson threw three of his four touchdowns in the first half Sunday and Seattle clamped down in the second half to close out a 28-16 season-opening victory at Indianapolis.

The defending NFC West champions have won 12 of their past 13 games in the early Sunday timeslot.

Indy lost its eighth straight opener, the past five with different starting quarterbacks.

Wilson was sensational in his first action with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, shredding a top-10 defense that entered the season with even higher aspirations.

But against Seattle's revamped offense, Wilson made sure the Colts defense never had a chance.

Despite taking no preseason snaps, the eight-time Pro Bowler led the Seahawks to touchdowns on their first two drives, hooking up with Tyler Lockett on a twisting, over-the-shoulder catch for a 23-yard TD pass to make it 7-3 and finding Gerald Everett for a 9-yard score to give Seattle a 14-3 lead.

Carson Wentz answered with a 10-yard TD pass to Zach Pascal, cutting Indy's deficit to 14-10.

But Wilson capped the half with a 69-yard scoring throw to Lockett after he broke free behind two Colts safeties. Wilson finished the half with a perfect passer rating of 158.3 and wound up 18 of 23 with 254 yards. His final rating of 152.3 was the second highest of his 10-year career and his best mark in a September game.

Wilson sealed the victory with a 15-yard scoring pass to Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf with 6:41 left to make it 28-10.

While the Colts defense played better in the second half, the offense bogged down. Wentz was under constant pressure and Indy didn't score until Wentz connected with Pascal on an 11-yard TD pass with 2:08 to go.

Wentz was 25 of 38 with 251 yards and two scores in his Colts debut.

STAT PACK

Seahawks: Lockett finished with four receptions for 100 yards while Metcalf caught four passes for 60 yards. ... Chris Carson ran 16 times for 91 yards. ... Wilson earned his 99th victory. ... Seattle is now 1-2 all time at Lucas Oil Stadium. ... Only one of the past six games in this series has been decided by fewer than seven points.

Colts: Wentz fell to 0-6 all time against Seattle. ... Indy allowed three sacks after giving up the second fewest (71) in the NFL over the previous three seasons. ... Jonathan Taylor had 17 carries for 56 yards and six catches for 60 yards. ... First-round draft pick Kwity Paye recovered a fumble in his NFL debut.

INJURY UPDATE

Seahawks: Receiver Penny Hart did not return after being diagnosed with a concussion. Backup running back Rashaad Penny also left early with a calf injury.

Colts: Indy played without starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) and four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton (neck surgery). Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers left briefly in the first half after a punt return but returned.

UP NEXT

Seahawks: Host defending AFC South champion Tennessee next Sunday.

Colts: Stay in the NFC West, hosting the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

