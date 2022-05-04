1h ago
Getzlaf among 32 nominess for King Clancy Trophy
Retiring Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf was named one of the 32 team nominees for the 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Wednesday. The award is presented annually “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”
TSN.ca Staff
Among the Canadian teams, Mikael Backlund was nominated for the Calgary Flames, Darnell Nurse for the Edmonton Oilers, Jake Allen for the Montreal Canadiens, Wayne Simmonds for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Bo Horvat for the Vancouver Canucks and Josh Morrissey for the Winnipeg Jets.
The nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams. and the winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.
The first-place finisher will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice and the two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.
The full list of nominees are as follows:
Anaheim Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf
Arizona Coyotes: Andrew Ladd
Boston Bruins: Nick Foligno
Buffalo Sabres: Jeff Skinner
Calgary Flames: Mikael Backlund
Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Staal
Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Murphy
Colorado Avalanche: Nazem Kadri
Columbus Blue Jackets: Jack Roslovic
Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson
Detroit Red Wings: Alex Nedeljkovic
Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse
Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov
Los Angeles Kings: Cal Petersen
Minnesota Wild: Matt Dumba
Montreal Canadiens: Jake Allen
Nashville Predators: Luke Kunin
New Jersey Devils: P.K. Subban
New York Islanders: Anders Lee
New York Rangers: Chris Kreider
Ottawa Senators: Nick Holden
Philadelphia Flyers: Scott Laughton
Pittsburgh Penguins: Bryan Rust
San Jose Sharks: Matt Nieto
Seattle Kraken: Jaden Schwartz
St. Louis Blues: Ryan O’Reilly
Tampa Bay Lightning: Victor Hedman
Toronto Maple Leafs: Wayne Simmonds
Vancouver Canucks: Bo Horvat
Vegas Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty
Washington Capitals: Garnet Hathaway
Winnipeg Jets: Josh Morrissey