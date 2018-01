Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan left Tuesday's game with a hand injury and will not play Wednesday in Toronto head coach Guy Boucher said after their 8-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Boucher says Ryan (right hand injury) won’t be making the trip to Toronto. Q: is it long term? Boucher “can’t tell you that right now.” — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 10, 2018

Boucher was not sure if the injury is long-term or not.

Ryan left the ice at the end of the second period appearing to favour his hand.

In 32 games so far this season, the 30-year-old has five goals and 12 assists.